ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump refused to denounce white supremacy during Tuesday night’s debate.
“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” he said, when asked to denounce white supremacy.
The so-called ‘Proud Boys’ is a relatively new far-right group, which popped up amid the 2016 presidential election.
The Southern Poverty Law Center states “Proud Boys are a hate group that espouses white supremacy, antisemitism and misogyny. They've appeared alongside other hate groups at rallies across the country, often attempting to incite violence.”
Proud Boys held a rally just this week in Portland, Oregon. The men were dressed in what's typically viewed as riot gear.
According to the SPLC, Georgia has 38 hate groups, with Proud Boys being one of them. The Anti-Defamation League also tracks the group.
“This refusal by the president to condemn white supremacy will become a cri de coeur for the far right,” said Allison Padilla-Goodman. Vice President of the southern division of ADL.
Padilla-Goodman said according to their research, right-wing extremists have been responsible for 76 percent of all domestic extremist-related murders over the past decade.
“The Proud Boys are seeing the president of the United States say their name from a debate stage as justification for who they are and what they do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.