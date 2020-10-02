ATLANTA (CBS46) – President Donald Trump’s diagnosis of COVID-19 sparked questions about the November election and whether there is any precedent for something like this in any previous election.
The only two events that are even in the same realm of serious medical event for a president near an election cycle were in 1919 and 1955 to President Woodrow Wilson and Dwight Eisenhower respectively.
On October 2, 1919, the 28th President, Woodrow Wilson suffered a severe stroke and was incapacitated for the remainder of his presidency. His exact condition was hidden from the American public and even many in the government. He continued to serve in the presidency, despite being partially paralyzed on-one-side. He didn’t seek re-election for a third term the next year.
Some 36 years later, another president would suffer a health emergency. On September 23, 1955, President Dwight Eisenhower had finished a round of golf and had turned in when he awoke early the next morning to chest pains. Eisenhower had suffered a heart attack and he was taken to a hospital in Colorado. He wasn’t released from the hospital until November 11.
Eisenhower had months to recover and did so in plenty of time to run for re-election in 1956. Ike would win re-election almost a year to the day after he was released from that Colorado hospital.
Outside of those examples, no president has suffered a major health episode when seeking election or re-election within a year of the election, much less one month before the election.
President Trump’s campaign said he would be off the campaign trail and in quarantine for the next two weeks as is standard with COVID-19 patients. As of Friday, the White House reported President Trump was only suffering mild symptoms and maintained his normal duties as president. His one event scheduled for today was taken over by Vice President Mike Pence.
Per the Trump campaign, all events previously scheduled for the president will be moved to virtual events or will be temporarily postponed. The postponement also included any members of the First Family who had events scheduled.
