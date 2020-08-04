WASHINGTON (CBS46) – President Donald Trump sought to downplay the contributions of late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis in a far-ranging interview with Axios on HBO Monday night.
President Trump has repeatedly complained about Congressman Lewis in the past including saying on Twitter that he was, “All talk, talk, talk, - no action or results. Sad!” Monday night, Trump went further saying he couldn’t say if he found Lewis and his contributions to America impressive. Trump also complained Lewis didn’t attend his inauguration.
“I don’t know. I really don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know John Lewis,” Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan. “He chose not to come to my inauguration. He chose—I don’t—I never met John Lewis actually, I don’t believe.”
The interview was conducted while Congressman Lewis’ body lied in state at the U.S. Capitol last week. Axios’ Swan continued on the point asking Trump if Lewis’ legacy and impact was impressive.
“I can’t say one way or the other. I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive,” Trump said. “But no, he didn’t come to my inauguration. He didn’t come to my State of the Union speeches, and that’s OK. That’s his right. And, again, nobody has done more for Black Americans than I have. He should’ve come. I think he made a big mistake. I think he should’ve come.”
The Axios interviewer gave the president one more opportunity to say positive words about Lewis by asking Trump, “do you find his story impressive, what he’s done for this country?”
“But taking your relationship with him out of it,” the Axios reporter asked. “Do you find his story impressive, what he’s done for this country?”
“He was a person that devoted a lot of energy and a lotta heart to civil rights,” Trump shrugged before adding: “But there were many others also.”
