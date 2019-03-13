WASHINGTON, DC (CBS46) President Trump has issued an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft.
The announcement comes after 157 passengers aboard the aircraft for Ethiopian Airlines died in a crash over the weekend.
The FAA released the following statement:
"The FAA is ordering the temporary grounding of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft operated by U.S. airlines on in U.S. territory. The agency made this decision as a result of the data gathering process and new evidence collected at the site and analyzed today. This evidence, together with newly refined satellite data available to FAA this morning, led to this decision.
The grounding will remain in effect pending further investigation, including examination of information from the aircraft's flight data recorders and cockpit voice recorders. An FAA team is in Ethiopia assisting the NTSB as parties to the investigation of the Flight 302 accident. The agency will continue to investigate."
Boeing also issued a statement saying in part they agree with the FAA's decision to temporary suspend global operations of the 371 737 MAX aircraft.
CBS46 spoke with Southwest, the largest airline operating a fleet of 737 MAX 8 aircraft, about the FAA and President Trump's to immediately ground the jets.
"Southwest Airlines is immediately complying with today's FAA requirement for all the U.S. airlines to ground the Boeing 737 MAX 8. As a result, we have removed our 34 MAX 8 aircraft from scheduled service. Southwest operates a fleet of more than 750 Boeing 737s, and the 34 MAX 8 aircraft account for less than five percent of our daily flights," read a press release.
