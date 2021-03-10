Former President Donald Trump issued a brief statement encouraging legendary University of Georgia running back Herschel Walker to run for Senate in Georgia.
"Wouldn't it be fantastic if the legendary Herschel Walker ran for the United States Senate in Georgia?" Trump opined on Twitter. "He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs and in the NFL. He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel run!"
Former President Trump promised to insert himself into the next election cycle in 2022 after he lost the state to President Joe Biden in the 2020 General Election. Trump previously said he would support a primary challenge to Governor Brian Kemp and others who refused to break the law to help Trump win Georgia's Electoral College votes.
If Walker were to run, he would first have to get through the Republican primary before facing Senator Raphael Warnock in a general election race. Senator Warnock is finishing the term of former Senator Isakson and will run for his first full-term in 2022. Senator Warnock ran on delivering more stimulus money to Georgians and he'll do that on Friday when President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package is signed into law.
Walker would not be the first ex-athlete to make it to Congress or the Senate. Among those who played college or pro sports that went onto Washington: Heath Shuler, Tommy Tuberville, Jon Runyan, Tom Osborne, JC Watts, Anthony Gonzalez, Bill Bradley, Jim Bunning, Jack Kemp, and Steve Largent.
