ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The race for the Governor’s office under the gold dome could come down to one major endorsement ahead of the 2022 election.
Robert Cahaly is a pollster who founded The Trafalgar Group. His company surveyed more than a thousand people statewide and determined that the endorsement of from former President Donald Trump is monumental.
“He can move either one of them over the finish line,” Cahaly said.
According to the poll, a Trump endorsement would give Republican candidate and former Democrat Vernon Jones 55% of the vote. But if Trump endorses Governor Brian Kemp, the Incumbent would win the nomination with 58% of the vote.
“If Trump does not endorse, this is a referendum on Kemp, and I don’t know that I would bet on him surviving,” Cahaly said.
Without the former President’s endorsement, the poll shows Kemp would garner 47% of the vote, to Jones’ 24%. Sending the race to a runoff.
“For him to grab roughly 25-percent of the Republican electorate that fast that’s pretty impressive,” Cahaly said.
Jones is the only to respond to the survey saying, “The people of Georgia realized that Brian Kemp did not support President Trump before, during and after the election. Kemp refused to join Rep. Vernon jones in calling for a 159-county audit on behalf of election integrity.
“Obviously, Jones picks up a huge amount of votes with a Trump endorsement, but also would pull Kemp over the finish line. Both of them finish decisively over 50 with the Trump endorsement,” Cahaly said.
CBS46 reached out to Governor Brian Kemp’s office for comment, but did not receive an official response.
