President Donald Trump announced Monday afternoon Defense Secretary Mark Esper has been fired and replaced with Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher C. Miller.
Miller most recently served as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center.
I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately..— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
...Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 9, 2020
This is a breaking news story
