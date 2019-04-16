ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Donald and Melania Trump are coming to Atlanta on April 24 to discuss the nation’s opioid crisis.
The President and First Lady will attend the 8th Annual Rx Drug Abuse & Heroin Summit at 1:00 p.m.
The summit will be held in Hyatt Regency Hotel in downtown.
The opioid crisis is responsible for thousands of deaths throughout the state of Georgia and nationwide.
