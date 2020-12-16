Donald Trump Jr. is lending his support to incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue this Friday.
The eldest son of President Donald Trump will join Perdue at a "Defend the Majority" rally in Irwin County Dec. 18. On Saturday he is expected to stump for both Perdue and Senator Kelly Loeffler.
Excited to go to Georgia this weekend to campaign in support of my friends, @Perduesenate & @KLoeffler.The radical left is power-hungry & wants full control over our lives. We can't let them win. Everything is on the line in GA on Jan 5th!!! #GASEN https://t.co/yVi20Mnkkc— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 17, 2020
Ahead of his visit, Trump tweeted, "The radical left is power-hungry & wants full control over our lives. We can't let them win. Everything is on the line in GA on Jan 5th!!!"
This will be Trump's first in-person rally in the Peach State to motivate voters to keep republicans in control of Congress.
Early voting for the Jan. 5 Senate runoffs began Monday. Polls close on Dec. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.