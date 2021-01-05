A day after U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, Byung Pak abruptly resigned his position, President Donald Trump has named his replacement.
U.S. Attorney Bobby Chrstine will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District until the next administration takes over. Christine is currently serving as the U.S. Attorney for the South District of Georgia and will retain that job while also taking over the Northern District.
Pak's resignation came suddenly Monday and the Justice Department has not said if Pak resigned voluntarily or was asked to do so. According to Politico, by putting Christine in the job, Trump, "bypassed the prosecutor who would normally take over on an acting basis in the event of an emergency or sudden vacancy, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Kurt Erskine.
The quick change at the U.S. Attorney's office came just 24 hours after a call was made public between President Trump and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Trump asked Raffensperger to "find" the votes he needed to overturn the certified election results. Trump also made vague references to possible criminal charges with Raffensperger and his attorney who was also on the call.
U.S. Attorney's typically tender their resignations when a new administration takes over in the White House to allow the new president to fill out the positions as he sees fit.
