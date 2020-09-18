NEW YORK (CBS46/AP) -- President Donald Trump ordered a clampdown on TikTok and WeChat beginning Sunday, which includes preventing updates and downloads inside the US.
"At the President’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement Friday.
The new rules stated that as of September 20, the following are prohibited:
- Any provision of service to distribute or maintain the WeChat or TikTok mobile applications, constituent code, or application updates through an online mobile application store in the U.S.
- Any provision of services through the WeChat mobile application for the purpose of transferring funds or processing payments within the U.S.
Additionally, the Commerce Department said as of September 20 for WeChat and November 12 for TikTok, the following transactions are banned:
- Any provision of internet hosting services enabling the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the U.S.;
- Any provision of content delivery network services enabling the functioning or optimization of the mobile application in the U.S.;
- Any provision directly contracted or arranged internet transit or peering services enabling the function or optimization of the mobile application within the U.S.;
- Any utilization of the mobile application’s constituent code, functions, or services in the functioning of software or services developed and/or accessible within the U.S.
The Commerce Department concluded saying other prohibitive transactions relating to WeChat or TikTok may be identified at a later date. Commerce officials said if WeChat or TikTok's "illicit behavior" is found to be "replicated by another app" outside the scope of these executive orders, the president has "the authority to consider whether additional orders may be appropriate."
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.