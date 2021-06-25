ATLANTA (CBS46) — Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday after the Justice Department announced it was suing the state of Georgia over its new voting law.
Trump argues, it should be the other way around.
"The people of Georgia should sue the state, and their elected officials, for running a corrupt and rigged 2020 Presidential Election—and for trying to suppress the vote of the American People in Georgia," he said in the statement.
The new law will limit drop boxes to the inside of early voting locations during voting hours, make giving food or drinks to a voter a misdemeanor, allow for unlimited challenges to voter registrations and eligibility, and grant state officials broad rights, including the ability to replace local election officials.
It would also shorten the runoff cycle from the current nine weeks to just four weeks and remove the elected secretary of state as chair of the state election board.
The lawsuit filed by the Justice Department alleges the new laws discriminate against Black Americans, according to the Washington Post.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp responding to the lawsuit earlier Friday. Kemp sent a series of tweets accusing the Biden Administration of "weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy."
Trump agreed, saying, [if] we allow the radical left Democrats to continue to politicize the DOJ and law enforcement, we will lose our country."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.