ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- “The reason that I am a Republican, that I am a Conservative, is because I care about black people.”
In 2016, Kaaryn Walker founded the Facebook group ‘Black Conservatives for Truth.’ It now has more than nine thousand members.
“I wanted black conservatives to have a place where they can talk about issues that are important to them,” she said.
Walker believes conservative policies work best for black Americans. She's received plenty of flak for her views.
“Last week someone called me, and I didn’t know what he wanted, and he just berated me,” she explained.
The president is hoping to mobilize more black Americans to support him in 2020. On Friday he'll launch a ‘Black Voices for Trump’ coalition, kicking things off in Atlanta.
“The Republican party is often seen as racist but historically, if you look at every piece of Civil Rights legislation, it was all driven and voted in by Republicans,” Walker said.
The president may have an uphill battle. In 2016 he received just eight percent of the black vote.
“Mr. Trump’s position on race is quite well documented,” said Atlanta NAACP Vice President Gerald Griggs.
Griggs believes Trump's policies are detrimental to minorities.
“With regard to economic improvement in the African American community, you can look around and see that there are vast needs that are not being met by this administration,” he told reporter Ashley Thompson.
A press release about the coalition states “black Americans strong support for President Trump will ensure a second term for the president.”
Griggs said a protest of his visit is being planned.
“We don't need platitudes,” he said. “We need real policy change. So we'll be elevating our voices in protest.”
