Email hacks and death threats are rattling employees at the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office.
Emotions are running high, as our state heads for another recount.
This time, on behalf of the Trump Campaign.
President-elect Joe Biden’s margin of victory is less than .5 percent here in Georgia, allowing President Trump, under Georgia law, the ability to file a petition for a recount.
“And that is what we need to be sure of in the United States of America, that all votes are transparent, and we know there was no hanky-panky,” said Trump supporter, Nancy Babbitt.
“I am shocked that there are people think there was rampant fraud when there is no evidence,” said a Biden supporter who did not want to be named.
Joe Biden’s win was certified after a hand re-count showing he won by more than 12,000 votes.
“This election was run in a very standard and very secure format,” the Biden supporter added.
“If they’re not hiding something, then show us, why are we hiding,” Babbitt said.
President Trump’s campaign has made unfounded claims that Georgia’s results are fraudulent and requested a recount Saturday, to ensure “every legal vote is counted.”
“There are millions and millions of Americans that are unemployed, that don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and we should be helping those people, we should be helping Americans falling on hard times, and not spreading lies,” added the Biden supporter.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it is investigating threats directed at Georgia officials.
The state’s Voting System Implementation Manager, Gabriel Sterling, says he’s one of them.
“We all have to be on our guard, because there are people out there who, you know, don’t care about the process, they just want to see the whole thing burn,” said Sterling, “We’re going to continue what we’ve been doing, we’ll continue to give out the facts, continue to dispel misinformation, and look, I understand, some people can’t imagine a world in which this outcome has occurred.”
The recount will be paid for by Georgia taxpayers.
