President Donald Trump will be making his way to back Georgia Sunday for another campaign visit in waning days of the 2020 Election.
Senator Kelly Loeffler announced on Thursday that the President would be visiting the state:
So excited to welcome @realDonaldTrump back to Georgia on Sunday.— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) October 29, 2020
Together, we’re going to keep Georgia RED!
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available.
