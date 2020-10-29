7 takeaways from the final Trump-Biden debate

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the final presidential debate against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden at Belmont University on October 22, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

 Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

President Donald Trump will be making his way to back Georgia Sunday for another campaign visit in waning days of the 2020 Election. 

Senator Kelly Loeffler announced on Thursday that the President would be visiting the state: 

This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News as more details become available. 

Copyright 2020 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.