As some Republicans try to separate themselves from Atlanta-attorney Lin Wood’s post-election rhetoric, President Donald Trump amplified Wood’s latest missive against Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
President Trump retweeted Wood’s statement where he said, “President Trump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.” He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail.”
President Trump @realDonaldTrump is a genuinely good man. He does not really like to fire people. I bet he dislikes putting people in jail, especially “Republicans.”He gave @BrianKempGA & @GaSecofState every chance to get it right. They refused. They will soon be going to jail. pic.twitter.com/7PMBLc8L2N— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 15, 2020
The photo attached to the tweet from Wood had a picture of Governor Kemp and Secretary Raffensperger wearing masks with China’s flag on it. Wood has previously said that Kemp was bought off by the Chinese government among other charges.
Wood made headlines a few weeks ago when he said Republicans in Georgia shouldn’t vote in the upcoming Senate runoff election due to what he deemed voting problems. His calls received pushback from many Republicans including President Trump. The president said Republicans need to turn out and vote in the Senate runoff more than ever.
