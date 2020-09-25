ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump makes his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.

In March, President Trump travelled to Atlanta to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and again in July to announce changes in the permitting process for roadway projects. The latest trip comes as Trump remains locked in a neck-and-neck race in Georgia with Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election.

The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." Trump's goal is to try to increase voter turnout for him among the Black community. This trip will mark the 10th during his presidency.

CBS46 will have live coverage of the visit beginning at 2:00 p.m.

If you're looking to avoid any traffic headaches, avoid the area around Truist Park Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. While we don't know the exact route President Trump will take, he will travel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to the Cobb Galleria.

CBS46's Rodney Harris says to avoid I-75 around Smyrna, I-285 around Vinings and Hwy 41 at 2 p.m. These are all possible routes for the motorcade where delays are possible.

Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:

Biden Statement on Trump Atlanta Visit Four years ago, President Trump ran on a platform to make America great again. Yet under President Trump’s failed leadership, nearly 6,800 Georgians have died from the coronavirus. Black Georgians have been hit particularly hard by this crisis — 3,000 Black Georgians have died, 430,000 Black Georgians are uninsured, and 11.8% of Black Georgians have been left jobless. And, in the midst of this global health pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump is still working to tear down the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for Georgians with pre-existing conditions. We are in a battle for the soul of our nation and the stakes of this election could not be higher. Congressman John Lewis understood that part of being an American means doing what we can, with the time we have, to achieve the promise of our nation — that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally. As President, I will work to advance racial equity across the American economy and build back better. I promise to fight for Black working families and direct real investments to advance racial equity as part of our nation’s economic recovery.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.