ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump makes his third visit to Georgia's capitol since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic on Friday.
In March, President Trump travelled to Atlanta to tour the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and again in July to announce changes in the permitting process for roadway projects. The latest trip comes as Trump remains locked in a neck-and-neck race in Georgia with Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election.
The White House announced Trump will deliver remarks about "Black Economic Empowerment: The Platinum Plan." Trump's goal is to try to increase voter turnout for him among the Black community. This trip will mark the 10th during his presidency.
CBS46 will have live coverage of the visit beginning at 2:00 p.m.
If you're looking to avoid any traffic headaches, avoid the area around Truist Park Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. While we don't know the exact route President Trump will take, he will travel from Dobbins Air Reserve Base to the Cobb Galleria.
CBS46's Rodney Harris says to avoid I-75 around Smyrna, I-285 around Vinings and Hwy 41 at 2 p.m. These are all possible routes for the motorcade where delays are possible.
Click here to find alternate routes: CBS46 Traffic
Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:
The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.