WASHINGTON (CBS46) – President Donald Trump continued to voice his support for District 14 Congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene while sidestepping a question about whether he supports the QAnon conspiracy theory.
The exchange came between Associated Press White House correspondent Jill Colvin and President Trump during an early afternoon press update.
“…Greene has been a proponent of the QAnon conspiracy theory. She said it’s something that would be worth listening to. Do you agree with her on that,” asked Colvin.
“Well she did very well in the election, she won by a lot. She was very popular. She comes from a great state,” Trump said. “She had a tremendous victory, so absolutely. I did congratulate her.”
Trump then immediately pointed at another reporter, saying “Go ahead.” But Colvin continued to ask her question, which happens frequently during White House briefings.
“Specifically on QAnon and do you embrace that kind of conspiracy. Do you agree with her on that?”
Trump then leaned in towards another reporter and said, “Go ahead. What’s the question?
Greene has been at the center of controversy for her past support for the “QAnon” conspiracy theory and for supporting other conspiracy theories. She easily won her runoff race on Tuesday and with the district being solidly Republican, will likely easily win a seat in Congress in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.