Despite the election numbers showing a win for President-Elect Joe Biden, Donald Trump supporters are insisting the election isn’t over as they protest his loss.
“It will all come out, and Trump will prevail. He will be President, just wait,” said one Trump supporter in attendance, Kathy Stegenga.
Chants of “Stop the Steal” echoed in downtown Atlanta as President Trump supporters gathered to protest, insisting the election is far from over.
“Oh, all of it, the voter fraud, the sending in all of those different ballots, all of it, the servers, it’s all deep crime, it will come out, I don’t have to explain it, you guys in the media know good and well,” Stegenga added.
We are at a #Trump rally here at the #Georgia State Capitol building. Many of these folks are upset with the election results. Full story tonight on @cbs46 #Election2020results #Election2020 #ElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/v1UckgMtSU— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) November 14, 2020
The media and several judges have examined claims of fraud. And the President’s own Department of Homeland Security called these elections the most secure in American history.
A few Biden supporters showed up, leading to frustrating confrontations.
“They’ve got all these conspiracy theories that they’re following, and yes, it’s a threat to Democracy,” said one Biden supporter, Jan Rivers.
But Despite a lack of evidence supporting the President’s claims, his supporters are fighting on…for now.
“He didn’t win, you’ll see,” Stegenga said.
“They’re disrespecting the bedrock of our democracy, which is a free and fair election, which is what we just had,” added Jackson Faw, a Biden supporter.
Crowd now singing, “God Bless America.” @cbs46 #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/EnCHubQKfl— Melissa Stern (@MelissaStern) November 14, 2020
With his historic win here in Georgia, Biden winds up with 306 electoral votes. That's many more than the 270 needed to win the White House, and exactly the same total President Trump won in 2016 - a victory he has called a landslide.
A fact his supporters are starting to come around to.
“I’m willing to live with it as long as the election was certified as being good,” said Jim Heaton, a Trump supporter.
In a recent tweet from President Trump, he said quote... “The hand recount taking place in Georgia is a waste of time. They are not showing the matching signatures. Call off the recount until they allow the match. Don't let the radical left Democrats steal the election."
The hand recount taking place in Georgia is a waste of time. They are not showing the matching signatures. Call off the recount until they allow the MATCH. Don’t let the Radical Left Dems STEAL THE ELECTION!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 14, 2020
Again, experts and officials say there has been no evidence of voter fraud. In fact, they say it's incredibly rare.
