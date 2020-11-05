ATLANTA (CBS46) - Trump supporters from across the country coming to Atlanta to protest the ballot counting process.
“This is what you can pull together in two hours… and we’re going to go into the weekend with a theme throughout this country… and it is worth seeking a fair outcome,” says a protestor names Jim.
The Georgia republican party and President Donald Trump campaign filing a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging that Chatman County is improperly counting absentee ballots received after the state’s deadline.
STOP THE COUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
“I’d like to see verification ...and if we can’t do verification for whatever reason I’d like a revote ... straight revote,” exclaims a Trump protestor.
“It’s not the political parties it’s the sovereignty of the United States of America that is at stake....,” a protestor says.
CEO of NACA, Bruce Marks - the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America which is a nonprofit community advocacy and homeowner organization - said he came out to fight back.
Marks is leading the charge on a 100-bus caravan circling state farm arena to protect the vote and make sure workers that are counting can do their job.
“It’s American to make sure everybody has the right to vote, it’s Anti-American to suppress the vote. We have 100 buses here- we’re going to protect the vote.”
