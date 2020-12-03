Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, who supports President Donald Trump, pushed back against local attorney Lin Wood and former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell saying their strategies will "cripple America."
"Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont (sic) vote strategy will cripple America," Gingrich tweeted Thursday morning.
Lin Wood and Sidney Powell are totally destructive. Every Georgia conservative who cares about America MUST vote in the runoff. Their dont vote strategy will cripple America— Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) December 3, 2020
Gingrich's claim less than 24 hours after Wood pushed for Georgia Republicans to not vote in the January 5 runoff if they have to vote using Dominion voting machines. He's made claims of a conspiracy between China and Georgia government officials, including Governor Brian Kemp. His latest claims that drew Republican ire came during a rally on Wednesday.
“We're not going to vote on your damn machines made in China. We're going to vote on machines made in the USA," Wood told a crowd of supporters Wednesday.
Dominion has been at the heart of conspiracy theories pushed by President Trump and his supporters for various false claims including the machines switched votes for Trump to President-elect Joe Biden. The company has worked with the state of Georgia and through three counts of the votes has not shown any problems with the vote.
Gingrich isn't the only one pushing back on Wood and his claims. Trump's own "Trump War Room" Twitter account pushed out Wednesday night that Wood has voted in Democratic primaries for years. It's a claim that's been echoed by other Republican and conservative outlets.
Records: Lin Wood Has for Decades Voted for, Donated to Democrats Including Barack Obama and David Perdue’s 2014 Opponent https://t.co/Sbw5ZWnpar— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 3, 2020
Powell was at one time associated with the Trump campaign's efforts to overturn the election results in multiple swing states, including Georgia. However, at a press conference with Rudy Giuliani and Jenna Ellis, Powell made numerous claims of conspiracy theories involving multiple nations and tracing back to dead Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez. Giuliani, Ellis, and the Trump campaign disassociated themselves from Powell a few days later.
