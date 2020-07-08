WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump threatened to cut off funding to public schools that don't open for fall semester in a series of tweets Wednesday.
In Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and many other countries, SCHOOLS ARE OPEN WITH NO PROBLEMS. The Dems think it would be bad for them politically if U.S. schools open before the November Election, but is important for the children & families. May cut off funding if not open!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020
For comparison, Germany has reported more than 198,000 total COVID-19 cases and 206 new cases on Tuesday. Denmark reported nearly 13,000 total cases and just 12 new cases Tuesday. Sweden has reported over 73,000 cases during the pandemic and zero new cases Tuesday, though that may change as more numbers come in. The United States reported 60,021 new cases on July 7.
Shortly after that tweet, President Trump doubled-down and said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for opening schools were "tough & very expensive" and that he would be meeting with them.
I disagree with @CDCgov on their very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools. While they want them open, they are asking schools to do very impractical things. I will be meeting with them!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 8, 2020
It sets up a possible battle between states and the federal government as local districts work on plans to bring students back to school in the fall. It's been complicated by the recent nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases, especially in the states of Florida, Arizona, Texas, and California. Georgia has also seen cases spike and mandatory masks have been ordered in multiple cities.
Locally, Gwinnett County officials pushed back the start of school and will require masks for students when they do return. Other counties including Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb are still finalizing some plans, but some districts are going with virtual learning or in-class learning.
It's unclear what funding President Trump could cut if he decided to go through with his Twitter threat.
