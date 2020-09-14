ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Monday evening the President of the United States took to Twitter to inform the public of a possible attack from Iran.

On his personal account, Donald Trump tweeted, "According to press reports, Iran may be planning an assassination, or other attack, against the United States in retaliation for the killing of terrorist leader Soleimani, which was carried out for his planning a future attack, murdering U.S. Troops, and the death & suffering...caused over so many years. Any attack by Iran, in any form, against the United States will be met with an attack on Iran that will be 1,000 times greater in magnitude!"

On January 2 of this year, U.S. Troops used an air strike to kill the leader of Iranian Forces, Qassim Suleimani. At the time, the Pentagon said Suleimani and his force were planning an attack on U.S. troops in the regions.

The drone strike took place at Baghdad International Airport. It was authorized by Trump. The attack on the Iranian militia architect was an act of vengeance by the U.S. following the December rocket attack of an Iraqi military base that killed American soldiers and a contractor.