Trump announces plans to remove Sudan from state sponsors of terrorism list

President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia to rally support for republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the January 5 runoffs.

The Republican National Committee Hosts says the "Victory Rally" will be held at the Valdosta Airport on Saturday, December 5. Loeffer, Perdue, candidate for Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, and other republicans will each deliver remarks.

The event begins at 7 p.m.

