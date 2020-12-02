President Donald Trump is returning to Georgia to rally support for republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue ahead of the January 5 runoffs.

Will be going to Georgia for a big Trump Rally in support of our two great Republican Senators, David and Kelly. They are fantastic people who love their Country and love their State. We must work hard and be sure they win. #USA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2020

The Republican National Committee Hosts says the "Victory Rally" will be held at the Valdosta Airport on Saturday, December 5. Loeffer, Perdue, candidate for Public Service Commissioner Lauren “Bubba” McDonald, and other republicans will each deliver remarks.

The event begins at 7 p.m.