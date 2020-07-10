ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump's planned trip to Atlanta next week will mark his ninth time visiting the state during his presidency.
On July 15 Trump will visit the UPS Hapeville Airport Hub as he announces a new policy that will allow for expedited infrastructure projects in the metro Atlanta area, as well as across the country.
The metro will directly feel the impact of the new policy as it intends to expedite the I-75 lane expansion project. A White House official says the project will allow the UPS Hub "to make their operations more efficient by reducing congestion of commercial freight movements in and out of the transportation hub."
The hub serves as a major distributor of goods moving from the Port of Savannah, Florida and across the U.S.
The lane expansion project is expected date of completion is some time in 2030; with the expansion, traffic is predicted to experience 40 percent less delays.
"Accelerating this project will accommodate growth in commercial vehicle traffic in the region and supports the future Port of Savannah expansion. Prior to this rule, it took on average over seven years to permit a highway project in the U.S. like the I-75 project. Under the new rule, this process will be cut to under two years," said the spokesperson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.