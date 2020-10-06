WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- President Donald Trump ran afoul of rules on Facebook and Twitter Wednesday prompting both to take action to either hide posts or put disclaimers on them warning of misinformation.
President Trump offending tweet stated: "Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine (sic), die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with COVID, in most populations far less lethal."
Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
Twitter hid the tweet saying it violated the company's rules about "spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19." The company did allow Trump's tweet to remain online, but it is hidden with a message that must be clicked through before it can be seen.
Trump's tweet is factually untrue as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that in the last decade, the highest number of flu deaths has been 61,000 in 2017-2018. Outside of that year, only once since 2010 have more than 50,000 people died from the flu, according to the CDC numbers.
For comparison purposes, COVID-19 killed more than 61,000 people by May 1, or roughly two months after the first U.S. death was reported. As of Wednesday, more than 210,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, which is almost equal to every flu season since 2014 combined.
