President Donald Trump continued to take aim at both the Georgia hand tally audit and Governor Kemp on Twitter Thursday morning.
The president has made repeated claims of voter problems across the country but hasn't produced evidence to backup his claims.
"Almost ZERO ballots rejected in Georgia this election. In years past, close to 4% (sic). Not possible. Must have signature check on envelopes now. Very easy to do. Dems fighting because they got caught. Far more votes than needed for flip. Republicans must get tough! @BrianKempGA," Trump tweeted Thursday morning.
That tweet came less than 15 minutes after Trump tweeted, "Thousands of uncounted votes discovered in Georgia counties. When the much more important signature match takes place, the State will flip Republican, and very quickly. Get it done! @BrianKempGA"
Trump also tweeted about Georgia's electoral count Wednesday with a claim of election fraud that was immediately labeled as disputed by Twitter.
