President Donald Trump continued his all-out assault on Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia election results after a third counting of ballots in the state showed Trump lost to President-elect Joe Biden.
The Republican Governor of Georgia refuses to do signature verification, which would give us an easy win. What’s wrong with this guy? What is he hiding?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2020
For his part, Governor Kemp has not publicly said the election results were correct, accurate, or pushed back against President Trump's lies about election problems in the state. CBS46 has reached out to the governor's office multiple times about those issues, but has yet to receive any response. Trump's latest tweet came just after Georgia re-certified its results giving President-elect Biden the state's 16 Electoral College votes.
Trump called Kemp just hours ahead of a rally on Saturday in Valdosta to ask the governor to convene a special session of the legislature, ostensibly to have the legislature overturn the election results and award the state's Electoral College votes to the president. Kemp refused to do so and later issued a joint-press release with Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan saying they would not call a special session.
Trump's tweet also came around the same time his former lawyer, Sidney Powell, lost so-called "kraken" federal lawsuits in Georgia and Michigan. Both lawsuits sought to overturn the election results in the respective states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.