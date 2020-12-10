President Donald Trump's crusade against fellow Republican Governor Brian Kemp continued Thursday with the president suggesting Kemp is "finished."
"How does Governor @BrianKempGA allow certification of votes without verifying signatures and despite the recently released tape of ballots being stuffed? His poll numbers have dropped like a rock. He is finished as governor! @RepDougCollins"
President Trump's claims of signature problems and ballots being stuffed have been debunked and Twitter immediately put a note about the claim on election fraud being in dispute. Trump and his supporters have also claimed other conspiracies after the president lost Georgia to President-elect Joe Biden.
The tweet is the most recent time Trump has encouraged soon-to-be former Representative Doug Collins to mount a primary challenge to Governor Kemp. Trump made a similar statement during his rally in Valdosta, Georgia last Saturday. Collins has been a longtime, loyal supporter of Trump, but hasn't indicated he would be interested in running against Kemp.
Trump later claimed on his Twitter feed that President-elect Biden will be a "illegitimate president," and that Biden "lost the election by hundreds of thousands of legal votes in each of the swing states." All states have certified their election results and the Electoral College plans to vote on Monday to make Biden the 46th President of the United States.
