Trump unveils "Platinum Plan" for Blacks during campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a freewheeling campaign stop Friday in Atlanta, President Donald Trump unveiled his "Platinum Plan" for the Black community as he sought out voters ahead of the November election.
Friday's campaign rally was President Trump's third visit to to Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic some six months ago. It is the president's 10th overall visit to the Peach State since he took office in 2017 and comes as polls show he and Vice President Joe Biden locked in a tie race as both battle for Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes.
He landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Alabama just after 2 p.m. and was greeted by a delegation of Republican leaders from Georgia including both U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, along with Governor Brian Kemp. He left Dobbins and headed for the Cobb Galleria for his speech where several speakers spoke ahead of the president including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.
The White House touted Trump's speech ahead of time as being about "Black Economic Empowerment." A little after 3 p.m., Trump was introduced by Hall of Fame running back Herschel Walker. Trump began by thanking the Black community for the support he received in 2016 and over the last three plus years.
After giving thanks to many people, Trump turned the remarks to the "Platinum Plan." The plan was filled with significant promises to the Black community that Trump said he could get accomplished in the next four years if he is re-elected. Among the promises in the plan:
- Create 3 million new jobs for the Black community
- Open 500,000 new Black owned business
- Increase capital to Black communities by $500 million
- Build up peaceful and safer urban neighborhoods with the highest standards of policing
- Bring greater fairness to the justice system
- Create a national clemency project
- Create a ladder of opportunity for children by delivering school choice to everyone
- Give black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities
- Advance home ownership and wealth building in the Black community
- Bring more manufacturing to the US and to the inner cities
After outlining his plan, the president turned his attention to other areas he discusses frequently including debunked claims of voter fraud and questions about mail-in/absentee voting. The small, but loud crowd in attendance cheered the president on as he continued to read off his accomplishments and complaints about Vice President Biden and Democrats.
President Trump highlighted his economic plans in the first three years of his administration and then guaranteed that if Biden was elected president, the United States would have the greatest depression in history, even worse than the Great Depression in the 1930's. Moody's Analytics disputes this notion saying a complete Democratic takeover of Washington would be the "best outcome for the U.S. economy, the Hill reported Thursday.
One area that was not mentioned in great detail during the campaign speech was COVID-19. President Trump spoke some about the vaccine, but didn't address the 200,000+ American deaths from the novel disease or how it has impacted the Black community across the country.
Trump finished his speech a little after 4 p.m. and was scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Virginia later in the evening for another campaign rally.
1:32 p.m. - Georgia Democrats said they weren't going to let President Trump escape his record with Georgians and deployed a mobile billboard near the Cobb Galleria with their message for the president and supporters.
12:00 p.m. - Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:
The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.
