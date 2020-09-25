Trump unveils "Platinum Plan" for Blacks during campaign stop in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a freewheeling campaign stop Friday in Atlanta, President Donald Trump unveiled his "Platinum Plan" for the Black community as he sought out voters ahead of the November election.

Friday's campaign rally was President Trump's third visit to to Atlanta since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic some six months ago. It is the president's 10th overall visit to the Peach State since he took office in 2017 and comes as polls show he and Vice President Joe Biden locked in a tie race as both battle for Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes.

He landed at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta, Alabama just after 2 p.m. and was greeted by a delegation of Republican leaders from Georgia including both U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, along with Governor Brian Kemp. He left Dobbins and headed for the Cobb Galleria for his speech where several speakers spoke ahead of the president including Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson.

The White House touted Trump's speech ahead of time as being about "Black Economic Empowerment." A little after 3 p.m., Trump was introduced by Hall of Fame running back Herschel Walker. Trump began by thanking the Black community for the support he received in 2016 and over the last three plus years.

After giving thanks to many people, Trump turned the remarks to the "Platinum Plan." The plan was filled with significant promises to the Black community that Trump said he could get accomplished in the next four years if he is re-elected. Among the promises in the plan:

Create 3 million new jobs for the Black community

Open 500,000 new Black owned business

Increase capital to Black communities by $500 million

Build up peaceful and safer urban neighborhoods with the highest standards of policing

Bring greater fairness to the justice system

Create a national clemency project

Create a ladder of opportunity for children by delivering school choice to everyone

Give black churches the ability to compete for federal resources for their communities

Advance home ownership and wealth building in the Black community

Bring more manufacturing to the US and to the inner cities

After outlining his plan, the president turned his attention to other areas he discusses frequently including debunked claims of voter fraud and questions about mail-in/absentee voting. The small, but loud crowd in attendance cheered the president on as he continued to read off his accomplishments and complaints about Vice President Biden and Democrats.

President Trump highlighted his economic plans in the first three years of his administration and then guaranteed that if Biden was elected president, the United States would have the greatest depression in history, even worse than the Great Depression in the 1930's. Moody's Analytics disputes this notion saying a complete Democratic takeover of Washington would be the "best outcome for the U.S. economy, the Hill reported Thursday.

One area that was not mentioned in great detail during the campaign speech was COVID-19. President Trump spoke some about the vaccine, but didn't address the 200,000+ American deaths from the novel disease or how it has impacted the Black community across the country.

Trump finished his speech a little after 4 p.m. and was scheduled to fly from Atlanta to Virginia later in the evening for another campaign rally.

1:32 p.m. - Georgia Democrats said they weren't going to let President Trump escape his record with Georgians and deployed a mobile billboard near the Cobb Galleria with their message for the president and supporters.

12:00 p.m. - Vice President Joe Biden, Trump's Democratic challenger in the November election, issued a statement about the president's visit to Atlanta that read:

Biden Statement on Trump Atlanta Visit Four years ago, President Trump ran on a platform to make America great again. Yet under President Trump’s failed leadership, nearly 6,800 Georgians have died from the coronavirus. Black Georgians have been hit particularly hard by this crisis — 3,000 Black Georgians have died, 430,000 Black Georgians are uninsured, and 11.8% of Black Georgians have been left jobless. And, in the midst of this global health pandemic and economic crisis, President Trump is still working to tear down the Affordable Care Act and take away protections for Georgians with pre-existing conditions. We are in a battle for the soul of our nation and the stakes of this election could not be higher. Congressman John Lewis understood that part of being an American means doing what we can, with the time we have, to achieve the promise of our nation — that we are all created equal and deserve to be treated equally. As President, I will work to advance racial equity across the American economy and build back better. I promise to fight for Black working families and direct real investments to advance racial equity as part of our nation’s economic recovery.

The president's daughter, Ivanka Trump, and US. Attorney General William Barr both visited Atlanta on Monday to announce the Department of Justice's decision to issue grants totaling $100 million to combat human trafficking.