Hours after violence rocked the nation's Capitol over false election fraud charges, President Donald Trump voluntarily dismissed election contests against Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
According to the Secretary of State's Office, the voluntarily dismissal came because Trump and Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Shafer's legal teams didn't want to "submit their evidence to a court and cross-examination."
“Rather than presenting their evidence and witnesses to a court and to cross-examination under oath, the Trump campaign wisely decided the smartest course was to dismiss their frivolous cases,” Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger's office said the president's legal team "falsely characterizes the dismissal of their lawsuits as 'due to an out of court settlement agreement'" The Secretary's office said no settlement agreement was made and the Trump team voluntarily dismssed the lawsuits rather than go to court starting Friday.
Trump's no stranger to clashing with Raffensperger, a fellow Republican. The president has sued in multiple courts around the country seeking to overturn results and Electoral College votes, but did not win in those dozens of suits. Early Thursday morning, Congress certified the victory of President-elect Joe Biden and Trump finally agreed to an orderly transition of power. The Congressional certification came after a day of violence and bloodshed from a mob of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building.
