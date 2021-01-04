President Donald Trump put Governor Brian Kemp on notice that he will be returning to the state to campaign against him in 2022.
"I'll be here in about a year and a half campaigning against your governor," Trump said to loud cheers from his followers at a Dalton, Georgia rally.
Trump's words came during his rally where he campaigned for Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue. However, he spent most of the time to air his grievances after losing the general election to President-elect Joe Biden in November.
During his speech, he also took another shot at Governor Kemp saying the governor and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger were "petrified" of Democratic voting advocate Stacey Abrams.
