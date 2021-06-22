ATLANTA (CBS46) — 153 days after President Joe Biden was sworn into office, former President Trump is doubling down that the 2020 Election was rigged.
In a new statement released Tuesday, Trump addressed a recent announcement by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that 102,000 voters could be removed from rolls unless they act to preserve their registration.
In Trump's statement, he asked why this step wasn't taken prior to the General Election in November 2020.
"They had us losing by a very small number of votes, many times less than the 101,789 figure," Trump argued. "This means we won the Presidential Election in Georgia."
Raffensperger announced the list Friday, part of an every-other-year bid to remove voters who may have died or moved away. The state has about 7.8 million voters and his office said the removals include about 67,000 voters who submitted a change of address form to the U.S. Postal Service, and about 34,000 voters who had election mail returned.
Voter purges in Georgia became a hot-button issue during the 2018 governor’s race between Democrat Stacey Abrams and Republican Brian Kemp. Secretary of state before being elected governor, Kemp oversaw aggressive voter purges during his tenure. More than 1.4 million voter registrations were cancelled in Georgia between 2012 and 2018.
In his statement, Trump promises more information "will soon be revealed" about Georgia, and that the "2020 Presidential Election was rigged."
To this point, there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud despite relentless claims from Trump and his supporters.
In the current purge, election officials said, cancellation notices will be mailed and those who respond within 40 days will have their registration switched back to active. Anyone who is removed could register again.
Trump's statement was sent out via email by the Save America PAC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.