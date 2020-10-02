ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Doctors say Trump's age and his obesity both put the president at a higher risk of problems from COVID-19.
“Anyone over 60 is at high risk,” said Dr. Robin Dretler with Emory Decatur Hospital.
“At 74, he’s at much greater risk. And he’s obese and obesity at all ages is a significant increased risk," he added.
President Trump is 74-years-old and according to reports, weighs 244 pounds at six feet, 3 inches tall. His stats put him at higher risk of complications from COVID-19.
According to the CDC, eight out of ten coronavirus-related deaths in the United States are among those 65-years-old and older. Obesity increases the risk of hospitalization by at least three times.
“We’ll just have to see what happens over the next two weeks,” Dretler said.
Dretler is a fellow of the Infectious Diseases Society of America. He said the president needs to closely monitor himself and rest.
“The early phase, a lot of people are symptomatic and then as it goes on, you get more viral symptoms and then there’s the phase after that, where you get these autoimmune diseases that cause clotting and heart attacks and strokes.”
Trump has repeatedly said Hydroxychloroquine helps in the fight against Covid-19 but Dretler said science doesn't back up that claim.
“There have been enough studies now,” he said. “There is no evidence that it helps at all in any phase. There’s Remdesivir. At Emory Decatur Hospital, we’re doing studies on various other drugs in addition to Remdesivir. And we know when you get the bad autoimmune response, there’s steroids."
