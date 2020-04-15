ATLANTA (CBS46) As of Wednesday morning, there were nearly 15,000 cases of coronavirus in Georgia and more than 500 deaths -- one of the deaths being a TSA agent who worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Dian Phipps, a security screener at the airport, worked for the Transportation Security Administration for 14 years.
The agency is remembering Phipps as a "kind and humble person" who "dedicated his career to protecting the traveling public."
Phipps' social media pages show an outpouring of condolences from loved ones and those who worked with him.
Before coming to Atlanta, Phipps worked at airports in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Alaska. According to the TSA, Phipps died Monday after contracting COVID-19.
He's one of 12 TSA employees at Hartsfield-Jackson to test positive for the virus and the first in Atlanta to lose the battle with COVID-19. Nationwide, more than 400 TSA employees have tested positive. Forty-five of those have recovered but three have died, Phipps becoming the latest.
The TSA released the following statement regarding Phipps' passing:
"It is with deep sorrow that TSA announces the passing of Dian Phipps, a Transportation Security Officer at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL), on April 13, 2020, after contracting COVID-19. For over 14 years Dian dedicated his career to protecting the traveling public, and his contributions to TSA and our mission will not be forgotten. His co-workers over the years remember him as a kind and humble person who was always fun to be around, as well as being a talented singer. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Dian’s family, friends and his TSA colleagues."
No word on funeral arrangements. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
