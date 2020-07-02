ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta airport's main security checkpoint re-opened Thursday morning after temporarily closing for more than 12 hours after an employee tested positive for coronavirus Wednesday.
Update: TSA says checkpoints at Atl airport are back to regular operations after main checkpoint was closed because an employee tested positive for COVID-19. This is what the airport looks like today @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/6GO9R9zyC6— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) July 2, 2020
Airport officials immediately closed the checkpoint when the positive test was reported. It forced all TSA checks to go through the north terminal checkpoint which backed up travelers into lines that lasted more than an hour.
TSA regional spokesperson Mark Howell told CBS46 Wednesday the employee that tested positive for the virus was last on duty Tuesday. The checkpoint was closed for what the TSA said was "deep cleaning."
TSA officials explained the employee is the 30th TSA agent at the airport to test positive for the virus.
“I’m probably going to be extra cautious with touching and you know washing my hands, and using more hand sanitizer,” passenger Ashley Edwards said.
Officials were able to open three lanes of the main check point after they were washed and sanitized, but three remained closed until Thursday morning. Face masks were handed out to passengers during the wait Wednesday and they were asked to keep their distance, though not all did during the lengthy waits.
TSA is working to learn which employees came in contact with the positive employee to determine who else will need to quarantine.
