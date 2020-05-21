ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of summer amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) released updated security procedures for anyone planning to fly.
The TSA said traffic is starting go slowly grow again for air travel, even though it's still down as much as 90 percent in some areas. Because of this and the constant threat of COVID-19, TSA changed their procedures/recommendations including:
- Keep possession of their boarding passes - Instead of handing the boarding pass to a TSA officer at the podium, travelers will place their boarding passes on the pass reader themselves. Once scanned, travelers will hold their board pass toward the TSA officer for visual inspection.
- Separate food for X-ray screening - Passengers should place their carry-on food items into a clear plastic bag and place that bag into a bin. TSA said food items often trigger an alarm during the screening process and separating the food from the carry-on bag lessens the likelihood an agent would have to open a bag and remove items. TSA Precheck members will not have to do this.
- Pack smart - TSA said passengers should take extra care to ensure no prohibited items are in their carry-on luggage. TSA will allow one liquid hand sanitize up to 12 ounces per passenger in carry-on bags. Passengers will have to remove the hand sanitize from the carry-on bag before being X-ray. TSA said passengers who are found to have prohibited items may have to leave security and get rid of items before going through the security check again. TSA agents would thus be required to touch items in luggage much less frequently, the government agency said.
- Practice social distancing - Passengers should allow for social distancing to reduce direct contact with TSA agents and travelers. According to TSA, you'll see adjustments leading to the security checkpoints including: increasing the distance between individuals as they enter security checkpoints, placing visual reminders of appropriate spacing on checkpoint floors, and staggering use of lanes when possible
- Wear facial protection - TSA said officers at checkpoints will now wear facial protection and passengers are "encouraged to wear face protection to the checkpoint as well." But, passengers may need to adjust the facial protection during the screening process.
Aside from those specifics, the TSA said if you haven't flown since the beginning of the pandemic, you will also see changes like:
- Reduced security lane usage due to the reduction in passenger volume.
- All TSA officers at checkpoints wearing masks and gloves.
- TSA officers optionally wearing eye protection and clear plastic face shields at some locations.
- TSA officers will continue the practice of changing gloves after each pat-down.
- Plastic shielding installed at many travel document checking podiums, divest, bag search and drop off locations.
- TSA officers practicing social distancing.
- Routine cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in the screening checkpoint area.
The TSA said it is also recommended that passengers check with individual airlines for any additional guidance or requirements ahead of their trip.
