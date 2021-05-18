ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Gas prices are up and so are lines at the airport.
TSA says it screened more than 1.8 million passengers Sunday, marking the busiest day since March 2020.
TSA also says the amount of travels at Atlanta's Airport this last weekend is dramatically up from the same weekend in 2020.
With more people passing through, we're seeing pictures and videos of some long lines.
"I see why they say arrive three hours early... this is a mess," said one Atlanta passenger in an Instagram video Monday.
Passenger Nicholas Smith is flying from Texas. "This airports pretty crazy. It's on steroids based on the airports I'm used to coming from."
"Busy," said Stacey Evans, who just returned back to Atlanta from Florida. "It was a lot of people. It was took a little time to get my bags checked but it went okay."
Cell phone videos show the TSA line wrapped around, seemingly with no end in sight.
Despite its look, passengers tell us the wait wasn't too bad.
"It just seems like the same old traffic. The business, it's the same," said Erica C.
