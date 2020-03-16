ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Transportation Security Administration worker has tested positive for coronavirus, the TSA announced on Monday.
The officer last worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 7 in Terminal F, the international terminal, during morning departures.
"The officer is receiving medical care and is quarantined at home, the TSA said in a statement. "TSA employees who have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days were alerted about the situation."
Click here to read the full statement from the TSA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.