ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Transportation Security Administration worker has tested positive for coronavirus the TSA announced on Monday.
The screener officer last worked at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on March 7 in Terminal F during morning departures.
Click here to read more from the TSA.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.