DEKALB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) Smoother streets will soon be a reality for Tucker residents and motorists who pass through the city, following City Council's vote to relocate $1.1 million to the project.
During a February 11 meeting, the council unanimously voted to reallocate the funds toward the spring resurfacing. Thirteen streets have been listed for the project including:
In July the a contract was awarded to Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction to complete the project including the 13 streets listed as the worst in the city.
"Due to poor weather conditions in November and December, all but two streets were resurfaced (Old Norcross Road and Rock Mountain Boulevard)," according to a City Council memo on the February 11 meeting.
