TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Tucker Mayor Frank Auman has issued a new emergency declaration to curb the spread of coronavirus on Tuesday.
In addition to providing specifics and clarity on previous orders, the new declaration takes the following steps:
- Suspending in-person dining at restaurants
- Temporarily closing businesses with close customer contact (salons and massage establishments)
- Requiring that seniors and those with weakened immune systems stay home
- Halting late fees and penalties for businesses delinquent in securing a business license
“We’re issuing an amended order to make clear to our residents and businesses the range of things we’ve done and are doing, and to make clear that these are enforceable and will be enforced,” Auman said.
According to a press release, the city was previously under a 9 p.m.-6 a.m. mandatory curfew for residents and businesses with certain exceptions.
Authorities told CBS46 that the City had mandated CDC requirements on social distancing and large groups be followed.
All of these mandates continue under the new emergency declaration.
“We agree that aligning all the policies of the City and the County makes sense, but ours is smarter, more focused, more effective at gaining wide compliance and easier to unwind when the time comes," Auman added.
The new emergency declaration can be found on the City website at www.tuckerga.gov/coronavirus. If there are questions on these measures, the public can call (678) 597-9040 or email info@tuckerga.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.