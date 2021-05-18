TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A group of middle school students are finalists in a nationwide stem contest after they created a device to help fight human trafficking.
It is part of Samsung's Solve for Tomorrow contest which encourages students to solve real-world issues using stem.
Tucker Middle School students designed a device to help victims of human trafficking at Hartsfield Jackson International.
"We're passionate about it because human trafficking is a big problem inside the airport here in Atlanta," said Anant Yoganathan.
Student Rebecca Larkin says it all starts when the device is installed inside plane bathrooms.
"You push it in, turn it and then an RFID chip pops out which is represented by this 3-d printed square," explained Larkin.
Then someone would stick the chip on their body and ultimately the signal would be picked up inside the airport where security can intervene. The flight crew would also be notified.
"I want this to become a reality. I want this to be implemented in airplane bathrooms and have victims actually use this and have their lives saved," said Larkin.
The STEM solution has already put its creators in the national spotlight, but the finalists say their focus is still on the mission win or lose.
"We're still going to pursue the project no matter what," said Yoganathan.
"I never expected this. It started out as a STEM project and now we're in the top 10 finalists and it's surreal," said Larkin.
Just by making it to the national finals, the students brought home $65,000.
