Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) Tuesday is the final day for those in Gwinnett County to register to vote in a special election that would expand MARTA into Gwinnett County.
Last year, county commissioners and MARTA approved a contract but voters must approve it in a referendum. The vote will be held on March 19 and early voting begins on February 25.
If approved, MARTA could take over operation of Gwinnett County Transit's routes by this summer.
It would also mean a 1 percent sales tax would be levied, starting on July 1, 2019.
All options are part of a 30 year plan depending on funding availability through possible taxes.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.