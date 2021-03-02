Tuesday marks a grim anniversary for the state of Georgia, one year since Governor Kemp announced the first two cases of COVID-19 in the state.
Since March 2, 2020, the state has recorded 819,730 cases, 15,148 confirmed deaths, 56,089 hospitalizations, and 9,132 ICU admissions. That translates to approximately 2,246 cases per day since the pandemic started in Georgia, or roughly 1.56 new cases per minute since the first COVID-19 case was reported in Georgia last year.
Monday, the state reported just 1,227 new cases of COVID-19, one of the lowest weekday totals in months.
And while most of 2020 was spent trying to just cope with the novel disease; 2021 may become the year of the vaccine. The state has administered more than two million doses of vaccine with 1.3 million receiving a first dose and 770,000 receiving a second dose. Georgia has received approximately 2.6 million doses of vaccine, meaning they've administered approximately 78 percent of the doses the state has received.
