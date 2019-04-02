ATLANTA (AP) - The final day of Georgia's 2019 legislative session has arrived.
Several major proposals have already been passed and sent to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. That includes one moving the state to new touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot and another that would ban almost all abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.
But there's still plenty of legislation that could be considered on the last hectic day Tuesday.
That includes a bill that would allow in-state production of low-potency medical marijuana oil and another that would authorize a state takeover of Atlanta's airport.
The airport is currently owned and operated by the city of Atlanta, and city officials strongly oppose a takeover. One recent version has the state taking an oversight role, rather than a full takeover.
