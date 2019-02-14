Reno, NV (CBS46) A scary scene aboard a Delta flight following severe turbulence that injured five people.
The flight, operated by Delta's regional air carrier-Compass Airlines--was on its way to Seattle, Washington from Orange County, California before it was diverted to Reno, Nevada.
The Atlanta-based airline had 59 passengers and four crew members onboard at the time.
After a safe landing, those five passengers were treated for minor injuries. The remaining passengers were re-booked on other flights.
