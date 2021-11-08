ATLANTA (CBS46) — Families and friends will soon gather around the dinner table to celebrate Thanksgiving, but some people are not excited about the dishes that will be served.
A new poll from The Vacationer, a travel website, surveyed 1,092 adults in the U.S. to find the most disliked Thanksgiving foods.
Nearly 30% of those surveyed said they dislike cranberry sauce, while about 28% said they don’t care for turkey.
Here’s the full list, in order of most disliked:
- Cranberry Sauce. — 29.92%
- Turkey — 28.09%
- Green Bean Casserole — 24.61%
- Sweet Potatoes or Yams — 24.25%
- Stuffing/Dressing — 23.42%
- Coleslaw — 21.68%
- Ham — 21.23%
- Pumpkin Pie — 20.77%
- Mashed Potatoes — 17.57%
- Macaroni and Cheese — 14.73%
- Corn — 13.82%
- Carrots — 12.08%
More than 91% of American adults plan to eat Thanksgiving dinner at home or a relative or friend’s home according to the survey. Less than 5% will have their Thanksgiving dinner on vacation.
