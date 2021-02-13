Turkey on the loose in Kennesaw blocks traffic

A turkey wobbling down Mountain Road created a traffic jam down Kennesaw South Industrial.
“It was the most hilarious thing,” exclaimed Kennesaw Police Officer Scott Luther.
Luther told CBS46 News he tried to catch the mighty turkey but with a gobble the turkey took off running.
“When I was able to get up close to him …the Turkey apparently saw my car and for some reason he started chasing me.... or running right next to me,” Officer Luther explained.
Officer Luther took to Facebook to share the hilarious pursuit.
“The last year has been pretty trying for everybody so we wanted to start this year off with a few laughs,” Officer Luther said.
The turkey now affectionately named tom was given a verbal warning to stop playing in the roadways. #tomtheturkeystrikesagain #dontbeaturkey
“The hashtags or just something that a group of us got together and came up with and they just stuck,” Officer Luther added.
Although all fun and games with Tom the turkey Officer Luther says it’s important for people to take precaution and not pet or pick him up.
“He is a wild animal we don’t want anybody to get approached because he could get agitated if you invade his space... turkeys do have talons and they have sharp beaks and then they can also use their feathers to flog somebody,” said Officer Luther.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.