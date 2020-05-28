ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Phipps Plaza shutt up shop amid fears of looters after a tweet made it way across social media.
Employees at Saks Fifth Ave left their work with more questions than answers.
“Yo I don’t know what’s going on but they kicked everyone out of the store,” said a Saks employee.
A heavy police presence was seen at Phipps.
The man who posted the tweet explained it was just a joke.
“It’s freedom of speech and it’s Twitter. It’s not that like, it was a joke, everybody knows it’s a joke,” said Cortez Sailor who posted the call to loot.
Rapper Jermaine Dupri, in a now deleted post, posted about it hoping the tweet was fake, he also tagged other big music stars Usher, Ludacris and Big Boi.
Cortez said he initially meant to organize a peaceful protest over the George Floyd death but didn’t feel people would care so he announced looting instead.
The desired result was reached with Phipps Plaza shutting down certain shops for around an hour according to employees.
In a statement police said they were aware of threats against Lenox, Phipps and Target. They take these threats very seriously.
CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy asked Cortez in the current climate if he had his time over would he do it again.
“Um I don’t know probably, the only reason why I wouldn’t do it again is because I know that if it was to happen, then I would you know, have to take full responsibility, on you know, what happens, although I can’t control other peoples actions," said Cortez.
APD have been tight lipped about any possible charges. There are federal and state laws on inciting riots which states; conduct which urges, counsels, or advises others to riot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.